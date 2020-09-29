Sky Tower Pulses Red For World Heart Day

This evening the top of the Sky Tower will pulse red to mimic a heartbeat for World Heart Day.

World Heart Day is an initiative of the Heart Foundation to raise funding for vital research that will save lives and improve the quality of life for the 170,000 New Zealanders living with heart disease.

Today the Heart Foundation announced an additional $4.2 million of funding for heart research and specialist training for New Zealand cardiologists in 2020, bringing the total awarded by the charity since its formation in 1968, to more than $78 million dollars.

Heart Foundation Medical Director, Dr Gerry Devlin says “the Heart Foundation is proud to make these announcements on World Heart Day, and with the support of SkyCity, to be able to light Auckland’s Sky Tower red, joining with the global heart community, and paying tribute to all who have lost a loved one to heart disease.”

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest man-made structure based in the heart of Auckland CBD and is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

