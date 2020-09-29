Police Seek Witnesses To Edendale Crash

Wyndham and Mataura Police are seeking witnesses to a serious crash that occured on the the Edendale Woodlands Highway (SH1) near Edendale last night.

Emergency services received a report of the crash between a van a car at around 6:50pm.

Three of the four occupants of the car were transported to Southland Hospital with varying conditions.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Police on 105.

© Scoop Media

