Police Seek Witnesses To Edendale Crash
Tuesday, 29 September 2020, 10:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wyndham and Mataura Police are seeking witnesses to a
serious crash that occured on the the Edendale Woodlands
Highway (SH1) near Edendale last night.
Emergency
services received a report of the crash between a van a car
at around 6:50pm.
Three of the four occupants of the
car were transported to Southland Hospital with varying
conditions.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to
contact Police on
105.
