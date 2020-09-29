Hastings Pools Lower Entry Prices For Seniors

An initiative that reduced the entry prices for senior swimmers to the Napier Aquatic Centre has been hugely successful since its launch, and now it is coming to Flaxmere and Clive pools.

The SuperSwim discount offer first became available in Napier in 2018, and reduced the entry fees for the aquatic centre from $3.80 to $1 for over-65s who are SuperGold cardholders.

Napier City Council manager for sports and recreation Glenn Lucas said the initiative had been so successful, numbers of seniors using the facility had increased by a third in the first year.

Local benefactor, the Colgan Foundation, then stepped up to enable a similar deal in Hastings.

The Colgan Foundation is a worldwide charity that devotes its resources to education, sports and healthy lifestyles, and a spokesperson said that the idea to support SuperSwim came about through conversations with Hastings councillor and community leader Henare O’Keefe.

“He was helping us identify local health opportunities and suggested the young and old needed more health options.

“So in addition to donating a new boxing ring for Flaxmere Boxing Academy, we wanted to do something for seniors to make it more accessible for them to enjoy a dip, keep fit and socialise.”

From October 1 the “Super Swim” $1 entry price will be offered at both Flaxmere Pool and Clive War Memorial Pool – a discounted price for SuperGold cardholders from the current fee of $3.50.

Hastings District Council acting aquatics manager Peran Hutchings said keeping up a good level of physical activity was critical for ongoing health, wellbeing, independence and quality of life for Hawke’s Bay’s growing population of older people.

“Water is the perfect medium for this through swimming, water walking or other water-based activities.

“We also know that for many seniors affordability is an issue, so if we can reduce costs one of the key barriers is minimised.

“Through the generosity of the Colgan Foundation, we aim to increase the number of seniors visiting our indoor facilities by 15 per cent on last year’s visits, and the results from Napier show this is more than achievable.”

