Man Arrested Following Crash In New Plymouth On Sunday

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for drug and driving-related offences following a crash in New Plymouth on Sunday 27 September.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Courtenay Street and Eliot Street about 6.15pm on Sunday.

One of the vehicles had fled the scene but was located by Police a short while later with the driver.

Police searched the vehicle and located 28 grams of cocaine, 28 grams MDMA, seven grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of cash.

Following the arrest a search warrant was conducted at a residential address in Hawera on 28 September where another 500g of MDMA was found.

The man has been charged with careless use of a motor vehicle, failing to stop or ascertain injury after a crash, threatening to kill and possession of MDMA for supply.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear in the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday 15 October 2020.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey says the arrest is significant for the Taranaki community.

“Drugs and the associated offending causes significant harm in our community, and typically impacts those who are most vulnerable.

"This arrest demonstrates that Police will continue to pursue those who seek to profit from such harm and hold them to account.”

As the matter is before the court, Police is not in a position to comment further.

Anyone with information on the sale of illicit drugs or related offending is urged to contact Police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

-- Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey, Officer in Charge Investigations

© Scoop Media

