Council Welcomes Funding Boost For Pleasant Point Town Hall

Wednesday, 30 September 2020, 10:53 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru District Council is welcoming Government funding to help bring Pleasant Point Town Hall back up to its former glory.

The council has been awarded $43,000 from part of the Provincial Growth Fund earmarked for renovation of Town halls and war memorials.

The money will go towards painting and flooring of the 92 year old hall, with works being done in conjunction with planned earthquake strengthening.

Pleasant Point / Temuka Ward Councillor, Richard Lyon welcomed the funding, saying that it went a long way to helping secure an important community asset for the future.

“Pleasant Point Town Hall has been an important focal point of the community for nearly a hundred years, this funding will allow us to bring it back up to its former glory.

“While halls such as this aren’t used every hour of every day, they are still an incredibly important place for people to gather offering an affordable space that’s hosted everything from birthday parties and dances to pilates.

“This new funding, as well as council investment in earthquake strengthening will ensure that it remains an important community asset long into the future.

In announcing the funding as part of a wider $12.4m package, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said more than 1,000 people are expected to be employed for various periods in the renovation programme.

“Town halls, other recreational facilities and war memorials are an integral part of any community and many of them across the country have fallen into a state of disrepair,” Shane Jones says.

“People in the regions deserve better and this huge programme of works will ensure these facilities are in a good condition and fit for purpose. This will reap huge benefits and gives people renewed pride in where they live.

“At the same time jobs will be created for local tradies and contractors displaced by the economic impact of COVID-19. Although many of the jobs will be short-term workers will typically be involved in a number of different projects in their region.

“This ambitious programme will help keep locals employed and boost the local economy.”

To find out more about Pleasant Point Town Hall, and how you can hire it for your next event, visit https://www.timaru.govt.nz/community/facilities/community-centres-and-halls/pleasant-point-town-hall

The original funding release can be found here: https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/town-halls-and-war-memorials-pgf-renovation-programme

