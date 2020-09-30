Update: Serious Crash - SH27, Patetonga - Waikato
Wednesday, 30 September 2020, 3:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm that one person has died at the
scene following a serious crash on State Highway 27,
Patetonga in Waikato.
Police were called about
1:14pm.
Part of the road still remains closed and
diversions will be in
place.
