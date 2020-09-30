Serious Crash On State Highway 2 In Paengaroa - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a report of a serious crash on State Highway 2, Paengaroa in Bay of Plenty.

The crash involving a car and a tree was reported around 3.50pm.

Initial reports indicate one person has sustained serious injuries.

The road is closed and traffic management is in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

