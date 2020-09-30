Update: Serious Crash On State Highway 2 In Paengaroa - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 30 September 2020, 5:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died at the scene following a serious
crash on State Highway 2, Paengaroa in the Bay of
Plenty.
The crash involving a car and a tree was
reported around 3.50pm.
The road still remains closed
and traffic management is in place.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
© Scoop Media
