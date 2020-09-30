Update: Serious Crash On State Highway 2 In Paengaroa - Bay Of Plenty

One person has died at the scene following a serious crash on State Highway 2, Paengaroa in the Bay of Plenty.

The crash involving a car and a tree was reported around 3.50pm.

The road still remains closed and traffic management is in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

