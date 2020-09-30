Northern Motorway To Close Overnight For Maintenance

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that overnight maintenance works are scheduled on the Northern Motorway (SH 1) between Silverdale and Puhoi on Monday, 5 October.

The work will be carried out between 9:00pm and 5:00am on the northbound and southbound toll road and the Johnstones Hill tunnel.

The Monday night closure is in addition to tonight’s already scheduled closure between 9:00PM and 5:00AM on the same section of motorway.

For both closures, there will be a signposted detour on the Hibiscus Coast Highway (previously known as SH17) between the Silverdale interchange and Puhoi. This will add approximately 15 minutes to journeys.

This work is an important part of the maintenance programme to ensure the motorway is kept in a good and safe condition for all road users.

The night time closures are to minimise disruption to road users when there are reduced traffic volumes.

For updates and information about this work, or any other motorway issues please call 0800 44 4449 or email help@asm.nzta.govt.nz.

