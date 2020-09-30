Central Auckland Rally For Canal Road Trees - Aotea Square Thursday 1 Oct At 11:30am

This Thursday at 11:30am, the Save Canal Rd Protest Group will hold a peaceful rally at Aotea Square calling on Mayor Goff and Auckland Councillors to save the Canal Road native trees.

Bring something to symbolise your love for our urban Ngahere.

The whenua at Canal Road is totally unique and home to some of the rarest species of native trees, we must ensure their protection not only for the community and landscape of Tāmaki Makaurau, but for all the amazing native wildlife that live amongst these rākau.

We encourage you and your tamariki to make banners or cut out trees and placards and feel free to wear your ‘Protect Urban Ngahere’ and ‘Save Canal Rd Native Trees’ t-shirts.

Please meet at Aotea Square 11:30am, to coincide with the Auckland Council Meeting and invite the Mayor to receive the petition of 8,500 people who want the trees saved.

This is just the first physical presentation, the petition still continues from here.

Bring your tamariki – this is their future we are asking our Council to invest in.

Please remember to adhere to Covid-19 hygiene guidelines and maintain physical distancing.

