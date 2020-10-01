Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kiwi Small Businesses Need More Community Support To Survive

Thursday, 1 October 2020, 8:32 am
Press Release: American Express

New Small Business Recovery research by American Express reveals that around half (48%) of New Zealand small business operators say their customers have played a critical role in supporting them during the pandemic, however only around one in five (19%) feel that their wider local community has rallied around them, suggesting that locals need to shop beyond their regular stores and rally together to do more for small businesses.

The research examines the impact of COVID-19 on New Zealand’s small businesses and the measures that can best support them in rebuilding. It also revealed that four in five businesses for whom the pandemic has had a negative impact, have experienced revenue losses. Around one-third (32%) need consumer spending to lift within the next month or two just to stay afloat throughout 2021.

These new insights accompany the announcement that American Express is introducing its global Shop Small initiative in New Zealand for the first time. Additionally, the company is announcing a new partnership with BNZ which will add thousands of additional businesses to American Express’ merchant network across the country and ensure that BNZ businesses pay the same rate to process American Express transactions as they do other card schemes.

Rob Bourne, Country Manager for New Zealand at American Express, said, “This year has been incredibly challenging for many small businesses. More than ever, we need to show our support, which is why American Express is bringing Shop Small to New Zealand for the first time. Shop Small celebrates the valuable contributions small businesses make to their communities and the economy and reminds people of the importance of spending with them.

“In times like these, it’s not enough to simply fall back into regular shopping habits. Small businesses are crying out for support, so it’s critical that shoppers look for any opportunity to shop somewhere new. Every dollar counts when you’re a small business, especially when for almost two-thirds of them (64%) revenue is down on average around half (49%) compared to the same time last year.”

Bourne also said that small businesses are often the ones to go above and beyond for their local communities, and that local sporting clubs, schools and community groups have long benefited from this generosity, so it’s time that the favour was returned.

During Shop Small, American Express is funding a Card Member offer to drive more spending into small businesses. American Express Card Members who save the offer to their Card and spend $10 or more in-store at participating small businesses in New Zealand by 31/12/2020, will receive $5 back – up to 10 times.* The offer is limited to the first 40,000 cards to save the offer.

Despite the challenging times, the research released by American Express shows that around half (51%) of small business owners feel more determined than ever to succeed and over one-third (37%) are doing whatever they can to survive.

Bourne concludes, “Our research has shown that the resilient Kiwi spirit is alive and kicking and we will continue to look at what we can do to keep the fire burning. Now is the time for Kiwis to explore their local community more, see what else is out there for them and to support small businesses.”

American Express encourages all New Zealanders to support the movement and ‘Shop Small’ by placing a focus on where they shop. To learn more visit amex.co.nz/shopsmall

American Express and BNZ Partner to Provide More Ways for NZ Businesses to be Paid

American Express and BNZ are making it easier for New Zealand small and medium sized business to accept American Express Card Members from New Zealand and internationally.

Bourne said, “Thanks to our new partnership with BNZ and our own efforts to expand our merchant network, since the start of 2019, American Express Card Members will be able to use their cards at more than 19,000 additional places across New Zealand.

Our hope is that by encouraging Kiwis to ‘shop small’ and giving them more options to do so using American Express, that businesses get the vital boost they need heading into critical holiday trading.”

Dan Huggins, BNZ Chief Customer Officer, Customer, Product and Marketing, says, “We’re delighted to work with American Express to extend their merchant presence across small to medium enterprises in New Zealand.

“It means SMEs who use BNZ merchant services can now take American Express payments at the same standard rates as other major credit card providers.

“BNZ is committed to backing Kiwi businesses and payment services are an important part of running a business in New Zealand. BNZ will continue to increase options to help merchants to provide their customers with easy and efficient ways to pay at the counter, online and from overseas”, says Mr. Huggins.

