Name Release - Waikato River Death
Thursday, 1 October 2020, 8:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the body located in the Waikato
River on Tuesday 29 September is that of 23-year-old Kayne
Kohu of Hamilton.
Mr Kohu has been missing since
August 23.
Our sympathies are with his family and
friends at this time.
The matter has been referred to
the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more