First Hour Of Parking Free From Today - Remember To Enter Your Plate Number

From today, Thursday 1 October the first hour of parking in Blenheim and Picton is free and drivers now have more flexibility on how they spend their fee-free 60 minutes.

The first hour free parking can now be spread out during separate visits to town. For example, if you park for 30 minutes in town in the morning you can return to town at a later time that day and use the remaining 30 minutes.

People parking in Blenheim or Picton are reminded to activate a Pay by Plate meter by entering their registration plate number to access the free parking, even if they’re staying for less than one hour.

Councillor Brian Dawson, who holds the parking portfolio, says councillors recently decided to extend free parking in Blenheim and Picton to help boost retail sales and hospitality activity to assist Marlborough’s COVID-19 recovery.

“Offering the first hour free aligns with the average length of time people are parking in the CBD on-street car parks,” Clr Dawson said.

People can remotely pay for parking by using the PayMyPark phone app.

The Alfred Street car park is included in the first hour free initiative. However, all day tariffs for the car park building and all day car parks remain at $4 per day.

Please phone the Council on Ph: 03 520 7400 or email: mdc@marlborough.govt.nz if you require further advice or assistance.

