Toni Kerr Joins The Raukawa Ki Te Tonga AHC Board

Toni Kerr, Ngāti Raukawa ki Te Tonga and Ngāti Tūwharetoa, has been appointed to the Raukawa ki te Tonga AHC Limited (AHC) Board as a non-executive Director.

The AHC is a wholly-owned subsidiary and the commercial and investment arm of the Raukawa ki te Tonga Trust (Trust). It is responsible for managing and growing the Trust’s fisheries settlement assets and investment portfolio. The Trust, established in 2010 as a Mandated Iwi Organisation under the Māori Fisheries Act 2004, is the entity that appoints Directors to the AHC Board.

She joins existing AHC Directors: Debra Birch, Board Chair, Guy Royal and Graeme Hastilow, replacing former Director Shelley MacRae.

Toni has over 30 years’ experience in financial markets and private banking working in Australia, Hong Kong and more recently Aotearoa New Zealand. Offshore she held senior positions with Societe Generale in Sydney and with BNP Paribas in Hong Kong.

On returning to Aotearoa New Zealand in 2008, she joined Kiwibank as Head of Treasury and International Operations before joining H.R.L Morrison and Co in 2016 as Manager, Client Operations Risk and Assurance.

Toni also has extensive governance experience having been a Director of the Government Superannuation Fund Authority and New Zealand Community Housing Funding Limited and as a Member of the IHC Audit and Risk Committee. She was previously Deputy Chair of Te Tikanga Marae Committee and represents Hau Ariki marae on the South Wairarapa District Council’s Māori Standing Committee. She is also a Steering Group Member of the Community Governance Project led by the Centre for Social Impact.

She has a Bachelor of Business degree majoring in accounting from Sydney’s University of Technology and is a Member of the Institute of Directors.

Toni is currently employed as a Principal Advisor in the Investment team at Te Puni Kōkiri and has responsibility for building investment-related capability amongst whānau and communities, including Māori governance capability.

Debra Birch said, “Toni brings a wealth of financial and investment experience to the Board. Her commitment to driving transformational change to uplift Māori communities and working alongside trusted partners with shared objectives fits well with the kaupapa of AHC.

“We look forward to working with her as we further develop and grow our asset base and revenues so that the AHC can best serve the Trust and enable it to advance and benefit Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga.”

