Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NBS Rescue Helicopter Appeal for safe, essential missions

Thursday, 1 October 2020, 10:33 am
Press Release: NBS Rescue Helicopter Appeal


With Government funding covering only 40% of operational costs, donations to the NBS Rescue Helicopter Appeal for the local rescue helicopter service are essential to keep the crew flying and safe, so they can keep the community safe.

Local banking institution NBS kicks off the NBS Rescue Helicopter Appeal today, which aims to shine a light on the life-saving work of the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust (NMRHT) and give a significant boost to funding. The month-long October appeal is part of NBS’s ongoing sponsorship of the rescue service, contributing to its work for the safety and wellbeing of the residents and visitors to the top of the South Island.

The NMRHT is a charitable trust and is only partially government funded for the 500+ missions they fly every year. So far in 2020, the helicopter has averaged 10 missions per week, at an average cost of $3,500 per mission. As at September, the crew has played a critical role in saving 326 lives.

The rescue helicopter team is highly skilled, trained in navigating obstructive environments, water rescue, high altitude, day and night winching, and bush, snowline and avalanche survival. Ensuring this expertise meets regulatory requirements costs approximately $120,000 a year.

NMRHT chief crewman Paul (Ernie) Bryant says ensuring the crew is safe is extremely important, in what is often a dangerous job.

“It’s not a job for everyone, hanging out with a winch 150 feet above ground,” Bryant said. “We can be called to help anywhere, ending up in all sorts of environments, day and night. Safety gear for pilots and crew, including fire retardant clothing, all-terrain boots, flight suits, personal locator beacons, life vests and night vision goggles adds up to around $35,000 for each team member.”

Intensive Care Paramedic Prue Young says the service needs a lot of funding, but it is essential.

“Every job is different, every patient is different,” said Young. “We always need more equipment and ongoing training if we are to do the best job we can for people. Funding allows us to be at peak condition, highly trained, with the right equipment ready to go when the call comes, and it will come.”

NMRHT Pilot Euan Stratford was involved in the Whakaari - White Island rescue mission, bringing a patient home to Nelson from Whakatane.

“We are ready and waiting for every phone call, needing to respond in 10 minutes each time,” Stratford said. “All jobs have challenges, but the Whakaari - White Island rescue was one I am not going to forget in a hurry. It was a very long and upsetting day in New Zealand’s history.”

NBS CEO Tony Cadigan says the entire NBS team feels strongly about keeping the rescue helicopter team safe “while they do incredibly dangerous things to keep us safe."

“We’re now a major sponsor of the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust and proud to have the NBS brand on the nose of the chopper,” Cadigan said. “We regularly hear the stories from the crew and are extremely impressed at their expertise and commitment to the job, regardless of the situation. It is not a job for the faint-hearted, they are amazing.

“The community has always shown fantastic support of the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust, and we hope this year’s Appeal is no different.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NBS Rescue Helicopter Appeal on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The SFO’s Investigation Of New Zealand First

On one level. New Zealand First has been the agent of its own misfortune. The New Zealand First Foundation handling the donations at the centre of the Serious Fraud Office investigation was reportedly (a) authorised by the NZF party’s board and (b)the money was apparently used to finance the party’s activities. Yet the disclosure trail remained opaque. According to its critics, NZF can’t have it both ways: it can’t claim that the foundation and the party were entirely separate legal entities, and then go to court to try and block the SFO from releasing its findings because of the likely impact on the party’s electoral fortunes... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion

Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% More>>

ALSO:

Serious Fraud Office: Files Charges In Relation To NZ First Foundation Donations

The SFO has filed a charge of ‘Obtaining by Deception’ against two defendants in the New Zealand First Foundation electoral funding case. The charges were filed on 23 September. The defendants have interim name suppression and so cannot be named ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Business Leaders’ Confidence Tanks As Top Kiwi CEOs Vent Their Frustrations

The New Zealand Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom 2020 Election Survey has been released with top business leaders saying New Zealand’s Covid-19 recovery is in peril – and they want a decisive role with Government in the country’s future. The annual ... More>>

ALSO:


Poll: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows National Rising But Labour Still Governing Alone

With less than three weeks to go, Labour remains in a position where it could govern alone in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll* on 50.1% - down 10.8 percentage points. National has risen slightly to 29.6% (up 4.5 percentage points), but even with the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 