Serious Crash On Patea Road In South Taranaki - Central

Emergency services are responding to a report of a serious crash on Patea Road in South Taranaki.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 10.30am.

The road is closed and traffic management is in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

