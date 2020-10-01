Windy In The South, Settled In The North, Warmth Returns To Aotearoa

October has started on a frosty note. However, MetService is expecting temperatures to rebound this weekend with the return of warm, breezy northwesterly winds.

A humid northwesterly flow is forecast to begin on Friday and remain over the South Island until Monday. Severe Weather Warnings and Watches are already in place for heavy rain and strong wind.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree advises, “Although the weather won’t be as stormy as last weekend, exposed places in the south should prepare for gale gusts.”

Courtesy of the northwesters' warming foehn effect eastern regions can expect daytime temperatures to tick into the mid-20s, and overnight minimums maintaining double digits.

Meanwhile, visitors to the capital for Wellington on a Plate can expect a course of gusty northerlies with their meal for the first weekend of festivities.

Further north, weather is set to remain relatively settled thanks to a ridge of high pressure.

“Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Peninsula are the regions to be this weekend, but most places will catch some fine spells for outdoor activities,” comments Crabtree.

A snap of cooler, wet weather is due to kick-off the second week of the school holidays, affecting the South Island first.