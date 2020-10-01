Applications Open For Community Support Grant

Applications are now open for the second round of Horowhenua District Council’s new Community Support Grant.

The Community Support Grant aims to support community initiatives that enhance wellbeing and social connectedness in the wake of COVID-19.

Applications are open to non-profit organisations meeting grant criteria to assist with projects, events and costs associated with responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and support for community recovery.

An amount of $160,000 was made available this year to disperse and applicants can apply for any amount, with the average grant between $500 and $3000.

Community Development Advisor Neil Hirini said he was thrilled with the response to the first round of applications, which opened in August this year.

“We had 40 applications and we expect to distribute about $55,000 of the funds to first round applicants, so there’s plenty of funding still available. We’ll open applications four times this financial year, or until the funds run out,” he said.

Applicants for the current round open on 1 October and close on 31 October 2020.

Council is managing applications for all grants through its new online grants managing tool, SmartyGrants, and applicants will need to set up a SmartyGrants account.

“We introduced SmartyGrants earlier this year and it’s working well for most applicants. If you do need help, Council’s Community Development team is happy to assist,” Mr Hirini said.

For more information, criteria and to download an application form, visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/grants or contact Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz.

