Volunteers Needed For Rotary/Council ‘Forest Of Peace And Remembrance’ Planting Day

Rotary and Porirua City Council are putting out the call to volunteers to help plant 4000 wetland trees on the margins of Plimmerton Domain. The project will enhance an important recreation area, increase our connections with the natural environment and further protect our harbour.

The planting day will be on Saturday 10 October, at Ulric Street footbridge, by the dog park in Plimmerton, from 9.30am.

Nigel Clarke, Senior Advisor for Porirua Harbour, Catchments and Resource Recovery at Porirua City Council, has been working with Rotary and Friends of the Taupō Swamp and Catchment on the project.

"Planting the area will give people using the dog park a scenic backdrop and rail commuters will see a large area of wetland plants and coastal trees. The planted area will also help to further protect the edges of Taupō Swamp which is known as an Outstanding Wetland of regional and national significance. We would love to have you down at the Domain to help with the new planting" Mr Clarke says.

Rotary is driving the undertaking, which celebrates their New Zealand centenary, and is part of a nationwide 'Rotary 100 Forests of Peace and Remembrance' project. The planting will take place on a low-lying, flood-prone Porirua City Council sports field that adjoins the southern end of Taupō Swamp.

Plimmerton Rotary Club President Bill McAulay says the species to be planted will be appropriate for a wetland forest.

"The idea is to create a forest around the area surrounding the recently opened dog exercising zone on Plimmerton Domain. Over the 2020-2021 planting seasons we plan on planting 9000 trees and plants." Mr McAulay says.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker encourages the community to get involved and says the planting will benefit our wider natural environment.

"Restoring riparian vegetation and wetlands along waterways such as Taupō Stream will help reduce the levels of sedimentation and pollution of Te Awarua-o-Porirua - Porirua Harbour"

"Porirua residents can make a real difference in the protection of our streams and harbour and we’d love people to come along and help make this happen on planting day" Mayor Baker says.

