Further Arrests In Sao Young Homicide Investigation

Statement to be attributed to Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

Police have made a further four arrests in relation to the murder of Hamilton man Sao Young.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Hamilton today, while a 37-year-old man was arrested on Monday 28 September. Both have been charged with murder.

On Sunday 27 September two people were arrested in Whangarei.

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder and kidnapping, and a 28-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact as well as kidnapping.

In total seven people have now been arrested in connection with Mr Young’s death, and all are due to appear in Hamilton High Court on Tuesday 6 October.

Mr Young’s body was discovered on a rural property in Gordonton on Monday 13 April, a month after he was last seen in the Insoll Avenue area of Hamilton.

Police would like to thank all those who provided information and helped to bring these people before the court.

