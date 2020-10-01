Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Less Than Two Weeks To Apply For On-solds Support Package

Thursday, 1 October 2020, 2:38 pm
Press Release: Earthquake Commission

Time is running out for Canterbury homeowners who unknowingly bought a house with missed earthquake damage to apply for the Government’s On-solds support package.

Administered on behalf of the Government by EQC, the $300 million On-sold support package is aimed at eligible homeowners who bought a house before 15 August 2019 with a settled under-cap EQC claim, but have since discovered missed earthquake damage that would require an over-cap settlement to repair.

“Prior to the On-sold support package being announced in August 2019, eligible homeowners who found themselves in this position essentially had no way to repair missed damage without it coming out of their own pocket as they had no recourse with their private insurer,” says Pip Andrews, EQC’s Head of On-solds.

“Repairs that take a home’s settlement over EQC’s cap – typically $100,000 for Canterbury earthquake properties – are more than a big cost, they’re often significant and complex.”

“This support package potentially gives eligible homeowners the financial means to manage their earthquake repairs, helping to resolve the earthquake damage to their home once and for all,” adds Ms Andrews.

Eligible homeowners who believe they have, or may have, bought earthquake damaged homes must apply with EQC by 14 October 2020 to ensure they can be considered for the support package.

A recent mailout to more than 44,000 Canterbury homes purchased since 2011, and additional advertising since applications were extended by two months to 14 October 2020, have resulted in more than 2,700 applications to date.

“We want people who may be eligible to apply with us by 14 October 2020. If there’s a chance you’ve bought a home in Canterbury that may have missed earthquake damage, don’t miss out on having this option available to you,” says Ms Andrews.

“We know this work is important to home-owners and it’s important to us to, as it is about getting earthquake damage to properties repaired as soon as possible and ensuring Cantabrians do not continue to live in earthquake damaged homes.”

Homeowners can apply and find eligibility information on EQC’s website (www.eqc.govt.nz/canterbury/on-sold-over-cap-properties) or by calling 0800 DAMAGE (326 243).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Earthquake Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The SFO’s Investigation Of New Zealand First

On one level. New Zealand First has been the agent of its own misfortune. The New Zealand First Foundation handling the donations at the centre of the Serious Fraud Office investigation was reportedly (a) authorised by the NZF party’s board and (b)the money was apparently used to finance the party’s activities. Yet the disclosure trail remained opaque. According to its critics, NZF can’t have it both ways: it can’t claim that the foundation and the party were entirely separate legal entities, and then go to court to try and block the SFO from releasing its findings because of the likely impact on the party’s electoral fortunes... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion

Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% More>>

ALSO:

Serious Fraud Office: Files Charges In Relation To NZ First Foundation Donations

The SFO has filed a charge of ‘Obtaining by Deception’ against two defendants in the New Zealand First Foundation electoral funding case. The charges were filed on 23 September. The defendants have interim name suppression and so cannot be named ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Business Leaders’ Confidence Tanks As Top Kiwi CEOs Vent Their Frustrations

The New Zealand Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom 2020 Election Survey has been released with top business leaders saying New Zealand’s Covid-19 recovery is in peril – and they want a decisive role with Government in the country’s future. The annual ... More>>

ALSO:


Poll: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows National Rising But Labour Still Governing Alone

With less than three weeks to go, Labour remains in a position where it could govern alone in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll* on 50.1% - down 10.8 percentage points. National has risen slightly to 29.6% (up 4.5 percentage points), but even with the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 