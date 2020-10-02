Community Awards Recognise Our Volunteers

Marlborough’s Volunteer Community Awards were held last night.

A partnership between Volunteer Marlborough and the Council, the awards recognise voluntary groups who make a valuable contribution to our community.

Mayor John Leggett congratulated all of those who took part.

“Volunteer organisations do fantastic work in our community, across an amazing number of clubs, organisations and causes; these awards recognise that work,” Mayor Leggett said.

“The judging panel had a tough task in selecting the award recipients for each of the five award categories. The panel took into consideration the effectiveness of the activity, the impact on the community, volunteer input and the number of people who benefit.”

“This year a special award was presented to Te Pātaka Inc - an organisation set up to meet the need of whānau experiencing hardship from the impact of COVID-19. This shows the strength of our community with people making sure whānau do not go without. The generosity of people helping people is what volunteers are all about,” Mayor Leggett said.

The 2020 awards recipients are as follows:

Arts, Culture and Heritage: Tuia 250 Tōtaranui (winner); Picton Flower Ladies (runner up)

Environment and Conservation: Rarangi Dawn Chorus (winner)

Community/Social Services: Marlborough Community Foodbank (winner); The Blue Door (runner up); St John Marlborough Health Shuttle (Commendation)

Sport and Recreation: Marlborough Netball Centre (winner); Picton Rail and Sail (runner up)

Child/Youth Development: Graeme Dingle Foundation Marlborough (winner); Marlborough Youth Trust (runner up); Marlborough Boys College Toe by Toe Reading Programme (Commendation)

Special Award: Te Pākata/Manaaki-a-Iwi

For further information about the Community Volunteer Awards visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/grants-and-awards/marlborough-volunteer-community-awards

