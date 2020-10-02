Update: Serious Crash – Hawke’s Bay Expressway, Napier - Eastern
Friday, 2 October 2020, 9:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died following a
two vehicle crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway earlier
this morning.
Police were called about 7:32 this
morning.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if
possible, as only light traffic is currently able to pass
through the Watchman Road/Main North Road
roundabout.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more