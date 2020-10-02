Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Biodiversity Protection On Farms Boosted By New Partnership

Friday, 2 October 2020, 10:42 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has joined forces with the Queen Elizabeth II National Trust (QEII) to provide landowners with financial incentives and on-farm support to protect and enhance areas with biodiversity values on their farms.

The Regional Council and QEII signed a memorandum of understanding, effective from July 1 this year, to work together and offer funding to landowners to establish covenants to enhance and support healthy ecosystems in Hawke’s Bay.

The covenant programme will provide funding for retirement fencing for new covenant areas with biodiversity values and some support for activities in covenants such as planting and pest plant and animal control. The main focus will be on deer fencing due to the significant impact feral deer are having on native bush remnants across the region.

A covenant is an agreement between QEII and a landowner to protect land forever. The landowner continues to own and manage the protected land, and protection stays on the land, even when the property is sold to a new owner.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chief executive James Palmer says he was pleased to partner with QEII, who share the same values and aspirations as the Regional Council, to develop healthy ecosystems in the region.

"We look forward to seeing this programme turn into action on the farm and working together to protect our most at-risk natural areas. Carrying out pest plant control work is the key to long term ecosystem survival," he said.

Under the programme the Regional Council will continue to support landowners to control possum numbers on covenanted land.

Queen Elizabeth II National Trust chief executive Dan Coup says that the programme will provide a boost for biodiversity protection in the region and ensure those areas are protected forever.

“Almost 70% of New Zealand is in private land ownership, so there are many wonderful opportunities for private landowners, especially farmers, to make a difference in conserving rare species and habitats,” he said.

“Areas protected by a QEII open space covenant are protected in perpetuity, so not only does this programme provide an increased financial incentive to landowners to protect their special areas, it also ensures the Regional Council’s investment in protecting this biodiversity is secured for the future.

The robust legal protection afforded by a QEII covenant ensures these special areas will be there for future generations, despite changes in ownership or surrounding land use.”

Landowners with covenants can apply to QEII’s contestable fund – The Stephenson Fund – for funding towards biodiversity enhancement and stewardship work.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The SFO’s Investigation Of New Zealand First

On one level. New Zealand First has been the agent of its own misfortune. The New Zealand First Foundation handling the donations at the centre of the Serious Fraud Office investigation was reportedly (a) authorised by the NZF party’s board and (b)the money was apparently used to finance the party’s activities. Yet the disclosure trail remained opaque. According to its critics, NZF can’t have it both ways: it can’t claim that the foundation and the party were entirely separate legal entities, and then go to court to try and block the SFO from releasing its findings because of the likely impact on the party’s electoral fortunes... More>>

 

Election: Advance Voting Starts October 3rd

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday when nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors for this year’s election and referendums. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the popularity of advance voting has been rising steadily – ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion

Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% More>>

ALSO:

Serious Fraud Office: Files Charges In Relation To NZ First Foundation Donations

The SFO has filed a charge of ‘Obtaining by Deception’ against two defendants in the New Zealand First Foundation electoral funding case. The charges were filed on 23 September. The defendants have interim name suppression and so cannot be named ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Business Leaders’ Confidence Tanks As Top Kiwi CEOs Vent Their Frustrations

The New Zealand Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom 2020 Election Survey has been released with top business leaders saying New Zealand’s Covid-19 recovery is in peril – and they want a decisive role with Government in the country’s future. The annual ... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Managing COVID-19 Risk From Overseas - Expert Reaction

A flurry of new imported COVID-19 cases has been announced today, with ten on the same flight from India. Twelve new cases in total have been detected in managed isolation facilities today. The Ministry of Health said the high number of cases reflects that ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 