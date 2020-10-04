Lake Ohau Road - SH8 Is Closed Due To Fire - National Alerts
Lake Ohau Road, off SH8, Waitaki District is currently closed due to a large fire in the area.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency services are at the scene.
Political debates have dominated the week’s campaign cycle, here and elsewhere. Routinely, leaders’ debates ( and polls) are the roadside diners and comfort stops on the otherwise featureless landscape of an election campaign. They’re useful punctuation points in the campaign narrative. And when I say “useful” I mean useful mainly to the media – who provide the ringmasters and much of the blow by blow commentary on social media. They also serve as the aftermatch analysts who get to rate the contestants on how perkily they have responded to the prods that have just been applied to their personas... More>>
Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment
Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>
Election: Advance Voting Starts October 3rd
Voters will head to the polls on Saturday when nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors for this year’s election and referendums. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the popularity of advance voting has been rising steadily – ... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion
Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% More>>
Serious Fraud Office: Files Charges In Relation To NZ First Foundation Donations
The SFO has filed a charge of ‘Obtaining by Deception’ against two defendants in the New Zealand First Foundation electoral funding case. The charges were filed on 23 September. The defendants have interim name suppression and so cannot be named ... More>>
Science Media Centre: Managing COVID-19 Risk From Overseas - Expert Reaction
A flurry of new imported COVID-19 cases has been announced today, with ten on the same flight from India. Twelve new cases in total have been detected in managed isolation facilities today. The Ministry of Health said the high number of cases reflects that ... More>>
Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics
Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate
Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>
Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On
With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>
Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released
17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>