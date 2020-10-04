SH 41- Fatal Crash At Tokaanu, Near Turangi - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 4 October 2020, 9:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that one person has died following a
car vs pedestrian crash on SH41 at Tokaanu, near
Turangi.
Police were alerted to the crash at around
11:42pm last night, 3 October, and the road was closed for
some time.
An investigation into the cause of the
crash is ongoing and the road is now
open.
