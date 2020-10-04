Statement From Auckland Airport
Sunday, 4 October 2020, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Auckland Airport
The domestic terminal was evacuated at 9.40am today,
while police investigated reports of a suspicious package.
Passengers are now being readmitted to the terminal.
Auckland Airport thanks passengers for their patience. For
any further details, please get in touch with the
police.
-- Auckland Airport
spokesperson
© Scoop Media
