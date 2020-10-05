Update 04 October 8.30pm - Fire At Lake Ohau

Four fire appliances will be on duty in the Lake Ohau Village and surrounding area to protect houses and other structures overnight (04 October).

Fire and Emergency’s Incident Controller Steve Jones said that the 11 helicopters fighting the fire had been stood down at nightfall and would be back in the air at first light. Eight ground crews will also be deployed to the fire front tomorrow (05 October) to recommence the ground attack.

A further six properties north of Lake Ohau Village were evacuated by Police this evening. Mr Jones said the evacuations were a precautionary measure in case the wind veered in the night.

This is the final update for media tonight. We expect to provide the next update around 0630 tomorrow (05 October).

