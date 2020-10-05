Update 1.30pm - Fire At Lake Ohau

Residents of Lake Ohau Village have been escorted through the township this afternoon to view the damage following yesterday morning’s fire.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Rob Hands said that assessment of the damage to homes was still underway.

As of midday today the fire had burnt 4600ha, of which 1900 is conservation estate. The fire has a perimeter of 41km.

11 helicopters and eight ground crews are fighting the fire. Despite the challenging conditions, with strong winds and warm temperatures, Mr Hands said he was confident that crews would have achieved 50 percent control of the fire perimeter by tomorrow night. That would place a 10m boundary of cold ground around the fire along half of its perimeter.

