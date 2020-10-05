Multi-use Arena Funding Agreement Major Step Forward For Canterbury

Christchurch City Council is proud to be delivering the Canterbury Multi-Use Arena for Canterbury says Mayor Lianne Dalziel, after the Council and the Crown formally signed off on a joint funding agreement this afternoon.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel says the covered stadium is the largest single investment in a community facility in the Canterbury region.

“This will be an arena for Canterbury, and will ensure the region can once again host major events, including concerts and national and international sporting events,” Mayor Dalziel says.

“The Canterbury Multi-Use Arena will be a world-class facility that attracts visitors and revenue from around the country, and will cement Christchurch’s reputation as an attractive, vibrant place to live,” Mayor Dalziel says.

“We now have all the building blocks in place to ensure that we can deliver this project for the people of Canterbury.”

The Crown and Council had earlier approved an investment case for the Canterbury Multi-Use Arena (CMUA), with both parties agreeing to contribute a total $473 million towards the cost of the build. The Council committed $253 million and the Crown $220 million.

“The investment case put together by the Christchurch City Council shows this project will be a game-changer for the city and we’re very proud to be leading its delivery,” Mayor Dalziel says.

Today the Council published a Request for Proposal on the Government’s Electronic Tender Service (GETS) for the design and construction of the CMUA. The six-week bid return closes in mid-November. Early works are expected to begin on-site in 2021.

A company established to manage the construction and delivery of the Arena – CMUA Project Delivery Ltd – has also announced the appointment of three directors to oversee the project.

Renowned Christchurch property investor Richard Peebles and Steve Reindler, who has extensive experience in the construction industry, will join Murray Strong on the company’s board. Mr Strong was appointed as board chair of CMUA Project Delivery Ltd earlier this year.

