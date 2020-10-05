Dear NZ, Love AKL: Kiwis Invited To Reunite With Loved Ones In Auckland

After what feels like a year of social distancing, Auckland’s latest domestic tourism campaign extends a personal invitation to friends and whānau to reunite with their loved ones and experience all the region has to offer.

The Dear NZ, Love AKL campaign sees Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) tug on New Zealand’s heart strings to draw the visiting friends and relatives (VFR) travel market to Auckland. It complements Tourism New Zealand’s Do Something New campaign by showcasing unexpected things to do in the region.

ATEED General Manager Destination Steve Armitage says the campaign highlights a wider view of Auckland and the hidden gems to be discovered by locals and visitors.

“We’ve all been missing our loved ones. So, whether it’s been six weeks, six months, or six years, we want to welcome friends and whānau to enjoy some quality time here in Auckland.”

“We acknowledge that it has been a challenging year but we have also seen the level of excitement that comes with being able to move around more freely and through this campaign we want to offer Aucklanders and visitors a little inspiration,” Armitage says.

“Auckland offers so much with stunning harbours and islands, volcanic cones and large forests, a world-class food scene, and a huge line-up of exciting events from now right through summer.

“All of this is of course headlined by the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada – an event that people would be travelling across the world for if they could, and it’s right here on our doorstep.”

The Dear NZ, Love AKL campaign complements a host of ATEED-delivered activity in market to boost the region’s hard-hit visitor economy, including Iconic Auckland Eats, Elemental AKL festival and the Summernova festival that coincides with the 36th America’s Cup Series.

“The value of Auckland to the rest of the country has been highlighted in recent weeks, but as we start to eye up the summer holiday season, it’s important that we continue to support our local businesses as well as our favourite visitor hot-spots around the country,” Armitage says.

“We hope that exciting new visitor experiences, such as the All Blacks Experience and Weta Workshop in central Auckland, along with our upcoming events programme, will help encourage Aucklanders to consider spending more of their summer break in our region, and to invite their friends and family to be part of it. These campaigns can deliver big gains for local communities and the supply chains of events and hospitality outlets – from food producers to music artists.”

ATEED partnered with NZ-owned independent integrated creative agency FEDERATION and media agency MBM to develop the Dear NZ, Love AKL campaign which is now live and runs through until November in key regions across New Zealand.

The activity delivers against actions recommended in the Destination AKL Recovery Plan. Domestic Promotion was also highlighted as one of the key opportunities from the Auckland’s Future, Now summit to support Auckland’s economic recovery, an event facilitated by ATEED with Auckland business leaders in early August.

