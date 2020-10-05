Mayor Goff Welcomes Auckland’s Move To COVID-19 Alert Level 1

Mayor Phil Goff has welcomed the government’s decision to move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 from 11.59pm on Wednesday 7 October.

“Aucklanders have for the second time united to successfully halt community transmission of COVID-19 and I want to thank them for the sacrifices they have made to achieve this result,” he said.

“It’s great news for businesses, which will be able to trade again as normal under Level 1, providing a welcome boost for the economy. It’s also great news for Aucklanders who can enjoy gathering with friends and family and attending major events as normal.

“I encourage everyone to get out and support local business, cafés and restaurants and make the most of everything our beautiful city has to offer.

“The Elemental Festival is in full swing, with more than 40 events across Auckland, and the Diwali Festival is set to light up the region from 27 October to 14 November.

“Please also remember to continue with the good practices we have learned over the past months: wash your hands frequently, stay home and get a test if you’re sick, and keep track of your movements with the NZ COVID Tracer app. This will help ensure that we don’t have another outbreak of the virus.

“While it will be fantastic to be back at Level 1 again, it’s important to remember that COVID-19 is still rampant overseas, so we have to stay cautious in order to avoid a further outbreak.”

