Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mangawhai Heads Beach More Dangerous Than Usual – Surf Lifeguards Warn

Tuesday, 6 October 2020, 6:15 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Mangawhai Heads and Waipū Cove Emergency Callout Squad members at their joint training day on Sunday, 4 October. 

Mangawhai lifeguards are warning beachgoers to avoid the south end of the beach, after rescuing two 10-year-old girls from an inshore hole on 4 October.

A deep trough in the sand (a hole) has recently formed at the beach; the hole opens up near the shore as the tide goes out and can easily pull in children and those who aren’t confident swimmers.

Mangawhai Heads Emergency Callout Squad leader Jess Costello says the club had just finished a joint training session with Waipū Cove Surf Club, when the girls got into trouble just before 4pm. Two local surfers helped keep the girls afloat while Costello paddled out on a rescue board. She pulled one onto the board and with the assistance of one of the surfers, got both back to shore where their waiting family were very thankful.

“The hole is quite deceptive because it looks like a calm patch of water so people think it’s safe to swim there, when in fact it’s the opposite,” says Costello. “If people do get caught in a hole or a rip they need to relax, float on the back and raise their hand to signal for help. It’s also important for children to be supervised and within arm’s reach at all times when in the water. The risk is greater at times like this when lifeguards are not on duty.”

Costello says calling 111 and asking Police for the lifeguards is the best thing to do if you see someone in trouble in the water. “Sunday was all about ensuring the Mangawhai and Waipū Emergency Callout Squads are rescue ready as we head into the summer and it’s pretty crazy that was put to the test on the same day!” she says.

It’s the second rescue Mangawhai Heads ECOS has performed recently, after rescuing four fishers off the rocks on 22 August.

Waipū Cove ECOS also saved the life of a kayaker recently, after their kayak started to sink 1.5km off the Waipu Rivermouth on 27 August 27. Husband and wife team, Kath and Tim Manning, crewed the IRB that performed the rescue and say the kayaker’s lifejacket saved his life.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region CEO Matt Williams says the Bream Bay area is a current hotspot for rescues. “It is probably down to the recent spell of good weather and more people on the coast during school holidays,” he says.

Williams says there are 10 key safety messages beachgoers need to keep in mind when heading to the coast.

Those messages are:

  1. Choose a patrolled beach and swim between the flags
  2. Ask a lifeguard for advice
  3. Don't overestimate your ability
  4. Keep young children within arm’s reach at all times
  5. Never swim or surf alone
  6. Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore
  7. When fishing from rocks, always wear a lifejacket
  8. If in doubt, stay out!
  9. If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for Police
  10. Be sun smart – Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Surf Life Saving Northern Region on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Four-year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters for longer. What’s not for them to like? So far, there has been so sign of what the public would receive in return. More efficiency? Yeah right. But “efficiency” is not your friend... More>>

 

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Advance Voting Starts October 3rd

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday when nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors for this year’s election and referendums. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the popularity of advance voting has been rising steadily – ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion

Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Managing COVID-19 Risk From Overseas - Expert Reaction

A flurry of new imported COVID-19 cases has been announced today, with ten on the same flight from India. Twelve new cases in total have been detected in managed isolation facilities today. The Ministry of Health said the high number of cases reflects that ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 