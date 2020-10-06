Update 7.30am - Fire At Lake Ohau
Tuesday, 6 October 2020, 8:38 am
Due to strong winds overnight there have been a few
flare-ups. Fire crews are managing these and will continue
fighting the fire today.
Helicopters are not currently
able to fly due to the strong winds. This will be reassessed
if the weather changes.
It will be a challenging day
for
firefighters.
