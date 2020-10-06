Upper Hutt Libraries Help Give Secondhand Eyeglasses New Life

The Recycle for Sight initiative returns to Upper Hutt Libraries during October. Run by Lions Clubs throughout New Zealand, the initiative calls for donations of old or unwanted eyeglasses and sunglasses, which will be checked and refurbished before being fitted to people in need across the Pacific Islands.

After strong community support for the initiative in 2019, Council and Upper Hutt Libraries are hoping that locals will again take the opportunity to make a sustainable choice when decluttering their homes and join the growing recycle and reuse movement in Upper Hutt.

“It was great to see last year’s support from the local community,” says Librarian, Rhea Fohs. “We collected 150 pairs and have our fingers crossed for a similar amazing result during this year’s donation drive.”

Drop-boxes are available at all branches of Upper Hutt Libraries, including Pūrehurehu, the new mobile library.

