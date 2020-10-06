Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Signs Of Success Following Clyde Rabbit Control Operation

Tuesday, 6 October 2020, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The collaborative operation was the first of a new approach by ORC to organising landowner-led rabbit control in Otago.

Early signs indicate a rabbit control operation carried out during August has had a significant impact on rabbit numbers around Dunstan Golf Course, Dunstan Hospital and surrounding reserves and properties in Clyde.

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) facilitated the collaborative operation, which was jointly funded by private landowners and the Central Otago District Council, Southern District Health Board, Department of Conservation. The operation used pindone poison applied to carrot bait.

Recent site inspections showed greatly reduced signs of activity, and no live rabbits identified in what would normally be a busy time for rabbit numbers.

Dunstan Councillor Gary Kelliher said feedback on the operation had been positive.

“I’ve had a number of calls from people in the area saying they’ve never seen so many dead rabbits, so this operation has clearly had a big impact on the local rabbit population.

“It’s still early days, but the Clyde example shows that a cooperative approach is needed to make a real dent in rabbit numbers. Rabbits don’t recognise property boundaries, so it requires neighbours working together, like they have here, to get them under control.”

Cr Kelliher thanked the community for participating to get a good result.

“It’s the landowners who have put up their hands and been willing to work together with ORC, and who funded the operation, so we’re very grateful for their participation.”

ORC Manager Biosecurity and Rural Liaison Andrea Howard said staff were already working on replicating this model in other hotspots around Otago.

“The Clyde operation serves as a bit of a case study for us in how ORC can better facilitate collaborative rabbit management,” Ms Howard said, “We’re looking at a few more areas where we would like to see a similar approach reproduced next winter, and we’re taking on additional staff to ensure this happens.

“Landowner-led action is an integral part of our operational plan for biosecurity. Under our pest plan, controlling rabbits is the responsibility of landowners, but ORC will take more leadership in organising collaborative efforts like this one.”

Ms Howard stressed that secondary controls would be needed to make the most of the poison operation.

“Rabbits have a famous ability to bounce back, and the benefits of this poison operation will only be realised over time if rabbits continue to be controlled. That means landowners following up this work with secondary controls like trapping, supplementary poisoning, and rabbit-proof fencing.”

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Four-year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters for longer. What’s not for them to like? So far, there has been so sign of what the public would receive in return. More efficiency? Yeah right. But “efficiency” is not your friend... More>>

 

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Advance Voting Starts October 3rd

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday when nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors for this year’s election and referendums. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the popularity of advance voting has been rising steadily – ... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Managing COVID-19 Risk From Overseas - Expert Reaction

A flurry of new imported COVID-19 cases has been announced today, with ten on the same flight from India. Twelve new cases in total have been detected in managed isolation facilities today. The Ministry of Health said the high number of cases reflects that ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 