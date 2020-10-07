Sky Tower Shines Bright To Celebrate COVID-19 Alert Level 1 In Auckland

Rainbow Sky Tower.

Tonight, at sunset the Sky Tower will be lit yellow and white until 11.59pm, then at midnight all the colours of the rainbow to celebrate Auckland’s move to Alert Level 1.

It is also SkyCity’s way of thanking Aucklanders for coming together in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

© Scoop Media

