UPDATE 8.30am - FIRE AT LAKE OHAU
Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 8:27 am
Press Release: Fire Emergency New Zealand
There has been little fire activity overnight.
We
have cooler and good conditions for firefighting
today.
Today ground crews and heavy machinery working
to manage hot spots and further secure and control the fire
perimeter. This means creating a zone 10m from the perimeter
with no hot spots.
We will continue working with
Waitaki District Council to allow managed access for
residents who are yet to get
this.
