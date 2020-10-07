Household Labour Force Survey Population Rebase From 2018 Estimated Resident Population – Report

Household labour force survey population rebase from 2018 estimated resident population outlines the effect of estimated resident population (ERP) revisions on the household labour force survey (HLFS) for the September 2006–June 2020 quarters.

Key points

We have revised the historical HLFS data from the September 2006 quarter to the June 2020 quarter and investigated the effects of revised national population estimates (NPE), Māori population estimates (MPE), and subnational population estimates, on our series.

While there were substantive changes to high-level estimates, the effects on key rates were negligible at the national level.

The main effects of the revision are set out below:

overall increase in the working-age population between September 2013 and June 2020

overall increase in the Māori working-age population between September 2006 and June 2020

both male and female working-age populations increased, but the increase was considerably higher for males

number of people in the labour force increased, as a result of an increase in the number of people employed

relatively small increase in the number of people not in the labour force

small increase in the number of unemployed people, with the unemployment rate remaining at 4.0 percent for the June 2020 quarter

in the June 2020 quarter, the working-age population was revised upward for people in most age groups, with the largest revisions for people aged 25–39 years

in the June 2020 quarter, all regional working-age population estimates were revised up.

