Update 2.30pm - Fire At Lake Ohau

Firefighting conditions have been better for crews today allowing for good progress.

There are around 50 personnel, including 17 crews and fire observers, on the ground, as well as diggers and a bulldozer.

They are continuing work to secure the perimeter, assess dangerous trees and manage hot spots.

Aircraft are not flying today but are on standby if needed.

Today there were more than 30 residents who have been allowed managed access to their properties - double that who went in yesterday. We have worked with a small group of the affected people to enable them to return to their property that is away from the village area today.

