Update 2.30pm - Fire At Lake Ohau
Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Firefighting conditions have been better for crews today
allowing for good progress.
There are around 50
personnel, including 17 crews and fire observers, on the
ground, as well as diggers and a bulldozer.
They are
continuing work to secure the perimeter, assess dangerous
trees and manage hot spots.
Aircraft are not flying
today but are on standby if needed.
Today there were
more than 30 residents who have been allowed managed access
to their properties - double that who went in yesterday. We
have worked with a small group of the affected people to
enable them to return to their property that is away from
the village area
today.
It really hasn’t been a good week for Judith Collins to be wheeling out her Little Me impression of Donald Trump, yet the similarities have been striking. There’s been (a) the need to project an image of strength above all else (b) the interruption laden, mockery-laced debating style (c) the making of policy on the hoof (d) the tendency for the rest of the National “team” to learn about new policy after Collins has announced it (e) the lip service to Covid safety precautions amid passionate declarations about the overwhelming need to re-open the economy… And last but not least (f) the repeated, unlikely expressions of religiosity. Unlikely because Trump and Collins had spent most of their lives without ever seeming beforehand to be the natural champions of the religious right... More>>