Albert Square Home To “Nesting Phoenix” During October

Albert Square has a new resident – a towering, mythical creature that’s been created by a collective of local artists to delight and inspire during the month of October.

It’s the latest in the series of Hastings District Council’s city centre activations that have popped up over the last few months bringing free, uplifting public art to the community.

Called the “Nesting Phoenix”, this installation has been produced by Vesica Aotearoa in collaboration with local talent Cinzah, Fish Aberadi, Dali Susanto, Joseph Rowntree, Sophie Watkins and Ant van Dorsten.

The artists at work finishing the installation of the Nesting Phoenix in Albert Square today

Sustainably made from recycled materials it symbolises the need for the Phoenix to rise again from a world ravaged by COVID-19, say its makers.

“The collective believes that our world needs to be nurtured, the world’s rebirth needs to be considered and maternal.”

The sculpture’s first outing was at the Outfield Festival, held at Clifton Downs in February this year, but it has since been refined for a wider audience.

Made from recycled materials, the head of the 4.5m creature is made from 35-gallon drums and the neck and nest are made from recycled timber.

To further enhance the display, a lighting element has been added to the nest.

Hastings District Council city centre activations officer Andrea Taaffe said it was an exciting addition to the city to complement the Harcourts Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival and Fringe in the Stings.

“This stunning sculpture is a must-see – it has an other-worldly presence that’s sure to be enjoyed by young and old.

“It’s fantastic to have the talents of the creators right here on our doorstep at a time when COVID-19 presents challenges to bringing national and international public art to our city.”

The Nesting Phoenix was being installed today and will be in place until October 27.

