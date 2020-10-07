Update 5:30pm - Fire At Lake Ohau
Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 5:41 pm
Press Release: Fire Emergency New Zealand
Fire crews have made good progress today. As of this
evening 91% of the perimeter is controlled to 50m (meaning
no hot spots within 50m) and the remaining 9% controlled to
10m (meaning no hot spots within 10m).
Two crews will
be on scene to monitor overnight. Drones will also fly over
the area tonight to map for any hot spots.
Tomorrow
crews will return to the fire ground and continue to secure
the fire perimeter, identify potential hazards and manage
any hot spots.
We will also continue work with Waitaki
District Council to arrange managed access for
residents.
Waitaki District Council is progressing
with assessments of critical infrastructure - water supply,
sewerage and roads.
Note: The will be our last
update for the evening. A further update will be provided by
9am
tomorrow.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Debate, And Beyond
It really hasn’t been a good week for Judith Collins to be wheeling out her Little Me impression of Donald Trump, yet the similarities have been striking. There’s been (a) the need to project an image of strength above all else (b) the interruption laden, mockery-laced debating style (c) the making of policy on the hoof (d) the tendency for the rest of the National “team” to learn about new policy after Collins has announced it (e) the lip service to Covid safety precautions amid passionate declarations about the overwhelming need to re-open the economy… And last but not least (f) the repeated, unlikely expressions of religiosity. Unlikely because Trump and Collins had spent most of their lives without ever seeming beforehand to be the natural champions of the religious right... More>>