Update 5:30pm - Fire At Lake Ohau

Fire crews have made good progress today. As of this evening 91% of the perimeter is controlled to 50m (meaning no hot spots within 50m) and the remaining 9% controlled to 10m (meaning no hot spots within 10m).

Two crews will be on scene to monitor overnight. Drones will also fly over the area tonight to map for any hot spots.

Tomorrow crews will return to the fire ground and continue to secure the fire perimeter, identify potential hazards and manage any hot spots.

We will also continue work with Waitaki District Council to arrange managed access for residents.

Waitaki District Council is progressing with assessments of critical infrastructure - water supply, sewerage and roads.

Note: The will be our last update for the evening. A further update will be provided by 9am tomorrow.

