Tickets Now On Sale For Air New Zealand’s World Premiere In The Air With Kiwi Band SIX60

Thursday, 8 October 2020, 7:55 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Tickets are now on sale for Air New Zealand’s World Premiere in the Air, a dedicated flight from Auckland to Dunedin that will premiere a new film by Julia Parnell entitled SIX60: Till the Lights Go Out about the popular Kiwi band.

Customers on board flight NZ660 from Auckland for Dunedin on Saturday 14 November will have the chance to rub shoulders with the band, who will be travelling on the service, as well as be the first in the world to see the film.

Air New Zealand’s General Manager Brand and Marketing Jeremy O’Brien says the airline is thrilled to be hosting the world premiere of the film inflight.

“As a nation we’re so proud of SIX60 and the phenomenal success they’ve achieved on the global stage, so we’re really excited to be able to offer this experience for New Zealand fans. Because the package is built around a one-way ticket to Dunedin, it’s also a way of supporting tourism to the city and the region. We hope most passengers will consider staying a night or two or exploring the region further once they get there.

“We wanted to put on this special service to Dunedin – the place where it all began for SIX60 – as a way of saying thank you to our customers for their support this year. It’s fantastic to be able to host the premiere and help celebrate the band’s incredible success with Kiwis.”

Tickets are on sale now from $159 and available through Air New Zealand’s grabaseat website.

