9am Update - Fire At Lake Ohau

Fire crews are back at the scene of the Lake Ohau fire this morning.

Updated mapping shows the fire has burnt through 5032ha, with a perimeter of 53km, since it started on Sunday morning. The fire perimeter is 91% controlled to 50 metres and 9% to 10 metres. This work keeps the fire within the containment zone.

Incident Controller Rob Hands, says overnight crews worked with a drone team to identify hotspots.

"We were able to capture several hotspots around the village and put them out.

"Crews will be back in the village today and will continue to work to make it safe.

"We will also be re-checking our perimeters and the firebreaks, to ensure they are maintaining their integrity."

Several new crews have also arrived to assist with the effort.

"We have crews from all over Canterbury, Otago and Southland and we really appreciate them coming to assist," Rob Hands says.

Rob Hands says with a forecast high of 10 degrees and overnight rain, some of the tracks around the fire ground are expected to be difficult for attending crews.

Fire crews will also keep a lookout for the lost dog, Milo.

© Scoop Media

