Job Not Done Yet

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says the community needs to keep up the fight against COVID-19.

“Despite the whole country being back at Alert Level One, now is not the time to ease up and become complacent.

“It’s especially important to recognise that the pandemic has affected everyone differently so please continue to show aroha and kindness towards each other.

“I also know that our business community really appreciate locals shopping local,” Mayor Gurunathan says.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Emergency Controller James Jefferson says everyone needs to stay alert and keep up the good habits.

“We’ve done a great job getting this far but as summer approaches there is the potential for people to relax more and let their guard down a little.

“Stay home if you are unwell and seek medical advice, keep track of where you’ve been and keep up the hygiene standards,” Mr Jefferson says.

