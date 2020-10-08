Hawke's Bay Regional Council Applauds Tourism Success

The Hawkes Bay Regional Council is applauding the work of Hawke’s Bay Tourism, with news that visitor spending in the region in August topped the country.

Tourists in Hawke’s Bay spent over $45 million, which is more than any other region in the country. That’s a 10% increase on the same time last year.

The Regional Council contributes $1.5 million to Hawke’s Bay Tourism through an economic development rate to fund economic and tourism development in the region.

Councillor Craig Foss, who’s the Regional Council’s board representative for Hawke’s Bay Tourism, says he’s delighted at the great return on investment.

“This is really positive news for our region’s families during tough economic times. Our team of 160,000 all benefit from the increase in domestic spending in our region,” he says.

Councillor Hinewai Ormsby, who’s also a board member, says the Regional Council’s economic investment in the tourism sector and visitor economy is really benefiting the region, particularly the commercial sector which contributes the most.

“The great work being done has encouraged more tourists than ever to visit our attractive and vibrant region,” she says.

Cr Ormsby says she’s really proud of the tourism sector, especially the clever campaign encouraging people from Wellington to visit.

“This is especially important in the tough COVID-19 environment, which has seen a massive decline in international tourism,” she says.

Regional Council Chair Rex Graham says he’s delighted to hear that the tourism sector is booming.

“Hawke’s Bay Tourism has proven that it’s a fantastic organisation, and we are committed to continuing our support for their great work that has economic benefits for the whole region,” he says.

© Scoop Media

