Arts Fest South Taranaki 2020

Arts Fest South Taranaki returns this year to celebrate the arts throughout the district in late spring.

Running alongside the popular regional garden festivals, South Taranaki District Council introduced Arts Fest in 2017 to showcase the people, places, spaces and artistic wealth in the district. A diverse range of exhibitions, pop-ups, events and workshops will offer local communities and visitors’ opportunities to engage in the visual and performing arts.

Arts Fest features two iconic annual events, the Ronald Hugh Literary Morrieson Awards in Hāwera and the Taranaki National Art Awards in Ōpunakē. The Awards exhibition at Sandfords Events Centre will feature over 350 artworks in seven sections, offering the chance to view and purchase diverse works by New Zealand artists.

Exhibitions at community and public galleries include ‘Tales and Taonga’ at Aotea Utanganui - Museum of South Taranaki in Pātea and ‘A World of Stitches’ at Lysaght Watt Gallery in Hāwera. Pop-up venues for the festival include the unique experience of visiting artists in their studios, live mural painting at the Hāwera Town Square and a collective of artists at the seaside village of Ōhawe.

The Great Ōpūnake Yarn Bomb is returning to the main street returning even bigger and brighter this year. Everybody’s Theatre in Ōpūnake will host the RESET festival show, Cringe Worthy and Hāwera Repertory present their season of the play God of Carnage. An open day at the South Taranaki Creative Space offers a chance to sign up for art classes and other opportunities.

If you’re keen to learn some new creative skills, Arts Fest workshops include botanical art, photography and hanging baskets.

“Arts Fest offers a chance for people to engage in the arts in our awesome small towns while touring around the mountain. The festival is a forum for artists to showcase their talents and skills under the umbrella of regional creativity” says South Taranaki District Council Arts Co-ordinator, Michaela Stoneman.

Arts Fest South Taranaki runs from 28 October – 7 November 2020.

Art enthusiasts can see what is on offer by visiting the website – www.artsfestst.co.nz.

A printed brochure is available from South Taranaki LibraryPlus, i-SITES, galleries and can be downloaded from the website.

