Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Launch Of Panel Te Tapeke: Fair Futures In Aotearoa

Thursday, 8 October 2020, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Royal Society Te Aparangi

Royal Society Te Apārangi has convened a diverse, multidisciplinary panel to examine issues of fairness, equality, and equity in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The name ‘Te Tapeke’ comes from ‘ka tapeke katoa te iwi’ and embraces the concept of including everyone, leaving no-one behind.

The panel’s task is to identify and highlight some of the important choices New Zealanders face in determining how to shape te tapeke fair futures in our country.

Today, the panel has released an introductory document that sets out some key concepts when thinking about fairness in Aotearoa.

To accompany this document, two of the panel members have released expert commentaries on aspects of fairness in Aotearoa: Panel co-convenor Associate Professor Andrew Erueti ‘A fair go for Māori’ and Professor Emerita Barbara Brookes: ‘A fair go’.

Also published today is some data on voting in New Zealand viewed through the lens of fairness – timely, as we head into the 2020 Election.

The panel’s overall intention is to raise public awareness of data and evidence that points to questions of fairness in Aotearoa, and to encourage New Zealanders to think about their own views on fairness and what a fair future would look like for them.

The panel’s future work will explore and profile some examples of how fairness matters across different areas of society, such as housing, health, education, justice, employment, and the economy. The panel will also highlight some cross-cutting themes such as poverty and climate change.

The panel members are:

· Dame Lowell Goddard DMNZ QC, Former New Zealand High Court Judge (co-convenor)

· Associate Professor Andrew Erueti, University of Auckland (co-convenor)

· Dr Jess Berentson-Shaw, The Workshop

· Dr Alan Bollard CNZM FRSNZ, Victoria University of Wellington

· Professor Jonathan Boston Victoria University of Wellington

· Professor Emerita Barbara Brookes MNZM University of Otago

· Associate Professor Elana Curtis, University of Auckland

· Dr Monique Faleafa MNZM, Consultant

· Professor Philippa Howden-Chapman QSO FRSNZ, University of Otago – Wellington

· Associate Professor Jay Marlowe, University of Auckland

· Associate Professor Barry Milne, University of Auckland

· Professor Missy Morton, University of Auckland

· Associate Professor Krushil Watene, Massey University

· Dr Vincent Wijeysingha, Massey University

Resources and profiles of the panel members are available online at royalsociety.org.nz/fair-futures

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Royal Society Te Aparangi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Debate, And Beyond

It really hasn’t been a good week for Judith Collins to be wheeling out her Little Me impression of Donald Trump, yet the similarities have been striking. There’s been (a) the need to project an image of strength above all else (b) the interruption laden, mockery-laced debating style (c) the making of policy on the hoof (d) the tendency for the rest of the National “team” to learn about new policy after Collins has announced it (e) the lip service to Covid safety precautions amid passionate declarations about the overwhelming need to re-open the economy… And last but not least (f) the repeated, unlikely expressions of religiosity. Unlikely because Trump and Collins had spent most of their lives without ever seeming beforehand to be the natural champions of the religious right... More>>

 

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 