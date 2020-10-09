Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sky Tower Shines Bright In Support Of Diversity, Inclusion And Equality

Friday, 9 October 2020, 10:03 am
Press Release: SKYCITY

In celebration of the New Zealand Rainbow Excellence Awards tonight, the Sky Tower will light up in rainbow colours.

SkyCity is delighted to sponsor the 2020 SkyCity Community and Advocacy Award recognising outward public commitment to community groups.

Amanda Tolley, SkyCity General Manager, Talent & Organisational Development says she is thrilled to continue to support to these important social causes, using the iconic Sky Tower.

“The Sky Tower is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks and using this beacon to support these important initiatives sends out a clear message on how SkyCity supports diversity, inclusion and equality,” says Tolley.

SkyCity has maintained a Rainbow Tick for its Auckland and Hamilton properties for a fifth year, and our Queenstown site was awarded the Pride Pledge in 2020. Being a Rainbow Tick employer means SkyCity has been acknowledged as being a safe, supportive and welcoming workplace where employees can bring their whole selves to work without fear of discrimination or disadvantage – no matter what their gender identity or sexual orientation.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

