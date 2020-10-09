Whakatu Drive, Nelson - Tasman
Friday, 9 October 2020, 12:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are asked to avoid Whakatu Drive, Nelson
following a three vehicle crash.
Police were notified
of the crash at around 12:13pm.
The road is blocked
and diversions are in place.
Motorists are asked to
avoid the area or expect
delays.
